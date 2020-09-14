NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

MOST child care centres in Rockhampton and Central Queensland are exceeding or meeting national quality standards.

The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority uses seven criteria to rate early childhood education and outside school hours care centres under its National Quality Standard.

Those criteria are educational program and practice, children's health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families, and communities and governance and leadership.

Providers are given overall ratings, which were updated today, based on these results.

In and near Rockhampton, 21 providers are exceeding the NQS, 19 are meeting it, and four are not meeting the standards.

Exceeding NQS

Enhance Family Day Care - Capricornia

Camp Australia - The Hall State School OSHC

C&K Berserker Community Kindergarten

C&K Crescent Lagoon Community Kindergarten

Farm Street Early Learning Centre

Illoura Child Care Centre

Little Zebra Childcare Centre

Narnia Kindergarten and Preschool

Nobbs Street Outside School Hours Care Service

Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Catholic Kindergarten Springsure

Rockhampton South Kindergarten

Skippy's Early Learning Centre

St Anthony's Catholic Kindergarten

St Anthony's School Outside School Hours Care

St Brigid's Catholic Kindergarten Emerald

St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten Biloela

St Joseph's Kindergarten, North Rockhampton

St Peter's After School Care

The Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre

The Rockhampton Grammar School Kindergarten Unit - Beasley Centre

The Rockhampton Grammar School Outside School Hours Care

Meeting NQS

Allies Early Learning Centre

Camp Australia - Crescent Lagoon State School OSHC

City Child Care Centre

C&K Glenmore Community Kindergarten

C&K Leichhardt Community Kindergarten

C&K Gundanoo Imbabee Community Childcare Centre

Elfin House Community Child Care Centre

Goodstart Early Learning Rockhampton

Park Avenue Outside School Hours Care

PCYC Rockhampton - Berserker Street School Age Care

PCYC Rockhampton - Yeppoon School Age Care

PCYC Rockhampton School Age Care

Rockhampton Girls Grammar Outside School Hours Care

Rockhampton North Early Learning

Sacred Heart Outside School Hours Care

St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten Blackall

St Joseph's Outside School Hours Care, Wandal

Tarumbal Kindergarten

Working Towards NQS

Genius Learning - Allenstown

Guppy's Early Learning - Frenchville

Kinta Kids Child Care Centre

My School Child Care & Kindergarten - Rockhampton