New recruit flying high with super Swans

HUGE ACQUISITION: Trevor Johnson has made an immediate impression in the AFL Capricornia competition in his first two games with the Yeppoon Swans.

HUGE ACQUISITION: Trevor Johnson has made an immediate impression in the AFL Capricornia competition in his first two games with the Yeppoon Swans. Jann Houley

AFL: The Yeppoon Swans' new recruit Trevor Johnson is fast stamping his authority on the AFL Capricornia competition.

The power and prowess of the West Australian import has seen him slot comfortably into the Swans' formidable line-up.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He was best on ground in the their 177-point win over Brothers at Kele Park on Saturday, his performance earning plaudits from coach Mark Wallin.

"Trevor absolutely dominated across the half back line and he took probably 20 marks,” Wallin said.

"He's a very good footballer, he's very fit and he's fitted into our brand of footy very quickly.

"He's definitely going to be a huge acquisition for us.”

The Swans kicked 29 goals on Saturday. Alex Chapman led the way with nine, while Jake King slotted six and Mitchell Tucker five.

The Swans stormed out the blocks, and had racked up 48 points (7.6) to Brothers solitary one by quarter time.

AFL A-GRADE MENS: Yeppoon's Eli Wells with the ball Jann Houley

They kicked nine goals in the second quarter, eight in the third and five in the fourth to run out 29.20-194 to 2.5-17 winners.

Wallin said Brothers threw everything into the contest.

"Brothers were pretty physical and put in a good effort,” he said.

"They worked hard - it wasn't through lack of trying.

"Our run, our carry, our fitness was way superior and they just couldn't catch us.”

The Swans are now just three wins away from claiming the record of the longest run of consecutive victories, which at 65 is held by BITS.

They also have their sights on a fifth straight flag, which no club has achieved in the AFL Capricornia competition.

Wallin said it was good to have those "carrots” to dangle in front of his playing group, given early results indicate they will dominate the competition once again.

AFL A-GRADE MENS: Brothers' Reece Groves with the ball Jann Houley

The Swans won their season opener against BITS 136-0.

They also have their three big guns - Alex Chapman, Tommy Cossens and Matt Wallin - playing together for the first time since 2015.

"They're tearing it apart at the moment and along with Trevor they were our four best players on Saturday,” Wallin said.

"It's exciting to have the three of them back and running, super fit and firing.”

The competition now goes into a two-week recess. It returns with the first official Anzac Day games featuring Panthers and Brothers men's and women's teams at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Thursday, April 25.

ROUND 2 RESULTS