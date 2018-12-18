New recruit 'the perfect player' for Rockets program

MAJOR SIGNING: Experienced point guard Shaun Bruce, pictured playing for the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL, will join the Rockhampton Rockets next season.

MAJOR SIGNING: Experienced point guard Shaun Bruce, pictured playing for the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL, will join the Rockhampton Rockets next season. David Clark

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets have scored a major coup, signing point guard Shaun Bruce for season 2019.

At just 27 years of age, Bruce has compiled an impressive resume which includes six years' experience in the National Basketball League with clubs including the Cairns Taipans and the Brisbane Bullets.

He was the Queensland Basketball League MVP in 2017, finishing the season with the Mackay Meteors with an average of 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists a game.

Rockets' coach Neal Tweedy could not hide his delight, describing Bruce's signing as "huge news”.

"We're really excited that we're bringing a great point guard into the Rockets program,” he said.

"We felt like he was the perfect player for our program. He's probably an extension of the coach on the floor and he's probably the best there is in the league, we feel.

"A lot of plays will be running through him. He can score but he also makes other players better around him.

"We're talking elite point guards and he's definitely going to be an elite point guard in our league.”

Rockets' coach Neal Tweedy: "We felt like he was the perfect player.” Allan Reinikka ROK181218arockets

Tweedy said that Bruce's experience and leadership would be invaluable for the Rockets.

"He's going to bring those NBL qualities.

"He can make big plays when he needs to make big plays, and nothing fazes him on the floor.

"We've played him numerous times where he's hurt us, especially in the fourth quarters.

"A lot of the time when you need to win games in the fourth quarter he's not afraid to take that big shot or make that big pass.”

Tweedy said Bruce would provide the foundation stone on which the Rockets would build their roster around.

His signing comes a month after the Rockets announced the return of explosive forward Jimmy Mitchell.

Tweedy said he was looking forward to seeing the duo reunited at the Rockets.

"They both played together and know each other from Cairns, (they're) mates off the floor so they're going to bring a connection onto the floor.”

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Cam Tragardh had also played alongside Bruce during his enduring career.

He said while Bruce's play-making ability was unquestioned, it was his leadership he was most excited about.

"He's a winner and he'll do whatever it takes to help our organisation be successful,” Tragardh said.

"He doesn't do things in half measures so it's a massive coup for our program to have him involved.”