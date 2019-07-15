New red light speed camera for Rocky

Authorities have installed a combined red light speed camera at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and High Street in Rockhampton.

Authorities have installed a combined red light speed camera at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and High Street in Rockhampton. Contributed

AUTHORITIES have installed a combined red light speed camera at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and High Street in Rockhampton.

Advisory signs have been installed prior to the intersection to inform motorists of the presence of the camera.

Combined red light and speed camera systems, installed by the Queensland Police Service and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, promote compliance with traffic light signals and posted speed limits, particularly when travelling through intersections.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating, of the Road Policing Command, said the highest risk intersections were selected from crash analysis undertaken by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"Combined red light and speed cameras installed at intersections throughout the state have proven to reduce the incidence of speeding and drivers disobeying red light signals,” he said.

"These road safety cameras create a safer environment at intersections for all motorists and pedestrians and operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"This camera system will commence operations to coincide with increased police operations for Operation Cold Snap for the Queensland school holidays.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely to ensure all Queenslanders get to their destinations safely.”