Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities have installed a combined red light speed camera at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and High Street in Rockhampton.
Authorities have installed a combined red light speed camera at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and High Street in Rockhampton. Contributed
News

New red light speed camera for Rocky

Darryn Nufer
by
15th Jul 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES have installed a combined red light speed camera at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and High Street in Rockhampton.

Advisory signs have been installed prior to the intersection to inform motorists of the presence of the camera.

Combined red light and speed camera systems, installed by the Queensland Police Service and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, promote compliance with traffic light signals and posted speed limits, particularly when travelling through intersections.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating, of the Road Policing Command, said the highest risk intersections were selected from crash analysis undertaken by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"Combined red light and speed cameras installed at intersections throughout the state have proven to reduce the incidence of speeding and drivers disobeying red light signals,” he said.

"These road safety cameras create a safer environment at intersections for all motorists and pedestrians and operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"This camera system will commence operations to coincide with increased police operations for Operation Cold Snap for the Queensland school holidays.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely to ensure all Queenslanders get to their destinations safely.”

department of transport and main roads queensland police service red light camera red light speed camera rockhampton speed camera
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

    Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

    Breaking The group took fishing rods, cash and one of the children left a note to his family indicating he was leaving.

    Gallery: Highlights reel of Rocky's best River Festival yet

    premium_icon Gallery: Highlights reel of Rocky's best River Festival yet

    Council News Check out the galleries and read the resident's feedback.

    Adani job count even between Rocky and Townsville

    premium_icon Adani job count even between Rocky and Townsville

    News Adani's online jobs portal shows an almost even split

    Yeppoon Seagulls hold the top spot after convincing win

    premium_icon Yeppoon Seagulls hold the top spot after convincing win

    News Chargers started strong but Yeppoon's defence was too strong