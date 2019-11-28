New rehab centre location a good fit, say residents

FRESH START: PANORAMA Heights resident Saxon Turner will live less than one kilometre from the proposed $14.3 million Rockhampton Residential Rehabilitation facility and he’s not bothered

While the location is still subject to the feasibility study, if it goes ahead Saxon will be happy knowing people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction will have access to help close by.

“I’ve seen a lot of people my age affected,” Saxon said.

“It will be good to give them a bit of help.”

The 23-year-old has lived in the neighbourhood for 10 years.

Queensland Health have supplied residents with a proposed layout of the Rocky rehab centre

While he can see both sides of the argument about having a rehabilitation centre located nearby, he doesn’t think it will change the neighbourhood.

The centre, which will provide 42 beds for individual residential rehabilitation and withdrawal management, and two family units to assist parents, will be near the Rockhampton Music Bowl.

“It could fix the problem with what’s happening in society,” Saxon said.

Saxon’s neighbourhood is one of the suburbs Queensland Health delivered information to in the past week.

Queensland Health have released a map showing residents how close they will live to the centre

Just down the road, Jess Dickinson received her letter on Tuesday.

The letter invited residents to a community forum and provided two maps – one of the rehab centre’s layout and one showing the centre’s proximity to residents.

Ms Dickinson said the location of the centre was not a concern. “I don’t see it affecting anything,” she said.

“It doesn’t bother us at alL, especially if it’s going to help people.”

Ms Dickinson, who has a background in providing support for others, said the centre was in the best interests of the “whole community”.

The community forum will be held on Monday from 6pm at the Australian Shearing Shed at Rockhampton Heritage Village.