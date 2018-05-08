New research reveals high costs chipping away at CQ builders

GROWING cost of labour and materials is a long-term struggle for Rockhampton builder Mitch McDouall whose business could suffer if prices aren't alleviated.

According to Master Builders, difficulty finding qualified staff, high labour and material costs were the largest constraint for business success in Central Queensland with probability sitting at just 44 per cent.

Mr McDouall, co-owner of Acute Builders said being a small business meant he couldn't warrant sourcing his supplies from cheaper outlets in the metropolitan areas like some big builders.

"As we are a small company specialising in custom-built homes it isn't viable to source from suppliers in the south east where it's cheaper,” he said.

With margins squeezing to razor thin levels, Mr McDouall said competition was tough in the region.

"I always worry as a small company that our phone will just stop ringing,” he said.

"We could go from being booked for six months to not having another job tomorrow - it's just that kind of industry.”

Master Builders Deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said if prices continued to rise, Central Queenslanders could be potentially pushed out of home ownership.

"These practices are not sustainable: we need to find new ways to drive down, or at least contain, the cost of new construction,” he said.

With reports indicating 20 to 40 per cent of new home costs is made up of government taxes, duties, levies and charges, Mr Bidwell called for the government to take action.

"That's why we're calling on the Queensland Government as it finalises its budget to consider the role it plays in the adding to the cost of construction,” he said.

"For a home buyer, especially in the regions, a cost hike may be the difference between being able to secure a mortgage and not.

"It can potentially inhibit Queenslanders who are already grappling to enter the market.”

Mr McDouall echoed these cried saying "the more help given to home owners, the better”.

The report also found residential trading conditions remained stable for CQ with builders confident the future was bright.