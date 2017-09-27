New research shows boost in Central Qld tourism numbers

THE Southern Great Barrier Reef is still a major draw card for tourists, with new research showing a 7% increase in visitor numbers.

The research, conducted by Tourism Research Australia, showed 7% increase in visitors to the Southern Great Barrier Reef region between June 2016 to June 2017, which equalled 2,038,000 extra tourists.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga. Contributed

Another key finding was a 4.1% increase in regional expenditure in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the increase was an economic boost for the region.

"The big news I think is that the Southern Great Barrier Reef region has cracked $1billion in the annual visitor expenditure for the year,” she said.

Research has showed tourists to the region were mainly from China, New Zealand, Japan, UK and USA. There was a 63% increase in Chinese tourists visiting Queensland in the past 12 months.

Airline operators are cashing in on Queensland's popularity among Chinese tourists with Air China announcing four direct flights from Brisbane to Beijing each week. These flights will bring around 170,000 passengers to the state over the next four years, they are expected to inject $191million into the state's economy.

Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said the flights will greatly benefit the state.

"Securing flights from China's capital city for the first time is a big coup for Queensland, opening up new opportunities to tap into this valuable market,” Premier Palaszczuk said.