New resource figures show a healthy industry

IT'S A GOOD time to be working in the resources industry according to the latest Resources and Energy quarterly report.

The figures paint a promising picture of the Central Queensland economy.

Capricornia figures show combined resources related wages for Capricornia were $856million representing 5,887 full times resources jobs.

That is an average of $145,407.13 per worker, per year.

The figures also found almost $1.5billion was injected into the Central Queensland economy in the 2017-18 financial year.

Resources Minister, Matt Canavan supports Queensland's coal industry Chris Ison ROK210616croad2

Minister for Resources, Matt Canavan, citing an economic government forecast indicated the 2018-19 period would see the boom continue.

He estimated Australia's resource and energy export would reach a record high of $278billion this financial year.

"The living standards of Australians rely in a large part on maintaining a strong resources sector,” he said.

"Even if you don't work in resources, the revenue that the industry brings in helps pay for schools, hospitals and other services.

"Our commodity exports are expected to earn more than $1.5trillion for the nation over the next six years.”

Senator Canavan also gave a nod to emerging resource industries such as Liquefied Natural Gas.

"Australia's LNG export earnings are expected to jump by $18billion to $50billion this financial year, the largest increase of any commodity over the year,” he said.

"We expect Australia will again overtake Qatar in 2019 to become the world's largest exporter of LNG.

"Mining investment is also picking up, rising seven per cent from the September quarter. This is good news for Australia's regions, where much of that mining investment occurs.”

Senator Canavan's figures came from the March 2019 Resources and Energy Quarterly, which was released this week by the Office of the Chief Economist in the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

The Quarterly report contained five-year forecasts for the value, volume and price of Australia's major resources and energy commodity exports.