New restaurant at The Edge welcomed by hotel guests

The building was built in 2009 and the restaurant underwent a facelift after new owners in 2015.

The building was built in 2009 and the restaurant underwent a facelift after new owners in 2015.

GUESTS OF The Edge Apartment Hotel were excited to hear last week the restaurant and bar will be reopening.

Owner of The Edge Apartment Hotel and managing director of The Cassidy Hospitality Group Grant Cassidy said it has been a long time coming as the restaurant space has now been vacant for two years.

The Morning Bulletin announced last week TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill had signed a lease to move from their East St location to the riverfront.

This was news Mr Cassidy eagerly welcomed.

Grant Cassidy, Cassidy Hospitality Group.

“The Edge restaurant was always one of those iconic dining experiences in Rocky so we are delighted that Amit will be bringing TruFusion to The Edge and really adding another dimension to the dining precinct between The Edge and The Empire,” he said.

The previous tenants of the restaurant and bar left quite suddenly, leaving apartment guests in the lurch with no room service.

“One of the main drawcards for The Edge over those years, that it always had a great hotel and restaurant there,” Mr Cassidy said.

“We were blind sighted and had to act quickly to make alternative arrangements for our hotel guests to still make sure they had convenient dining opportunities.

“There is no doubt it had an impact on our business as well because of the lack of that convenience factor.”

Mr Cassidy was pleased to see the business will go back to a “one stop shop”.

“It will return to all its glory and I am really excited by Amit’s plans,” he said.

The Edge Restaurant and Bar is on the Victoria Parade fine dining precinct on the riverbank.

TruFusion owner Amit Rana has plans to expand his current menu and offer breakfast which will include traditional items with a sub continent twist.

“He and I have had a couple of really good conversations about the opportunities there,” Mr Cassidy said.

“He is really keen to take his restaurant and bar to a whole new level.

“Amit and his team will do a fantastic job.

“Their current restaurant is very popular, the food is incredible, the fact that he takes so much pride and makes so many things from scratch, you can just see his passion and enthusiasm.”

The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton

The Edge building was opened in 2009 and this will be the first themed, ethnic restaurant in the space.

“All of the different styles of food Amit does, I think will complement Pacinos, Coffee Club, Ribs and Rump, Restaurant 98, it will just be a really nice addition and great variety for people,” Mr Cassidy said.

“The more restaurants you’ve got in one precinct, the more they will all be successful because that will be the go to precinct for people, I think it will just add to it.”

RELATED:

Plans unveiled for new restaurant and bar at The Edge

Extent of The Edge Bar and Restaurant liquidation revealed

Rocky boutique celebrates 10 years with own clothing line