NEW RESTAURANT: What’s coming to Rocky

A NEW burger chain is on the horizon for Rockhampton, filling a space that has been vacant for three years.

Shop 9 at the One Eleven on George complex on George St has been vacant since early 2017 when Coffee Club ended their 10-year-lease in the building to focus on their Empire and Stockland locations in the city.

Coffee Club was at the site for 10 years.

The Morning Bulletin understands Melbourne-burn burger joint Pattysmiths is looking to fill the space.

The franchise has been touted as a gourmet alternative to traditional fast food.

The burger patties are handcrafted by ‘Patty Smasher’ chefs who hand-smash the Wagyu and Angus beef on a custom-built iron plate.

The burger chain has been making their way through the country.

One of the gourmet Pattysmiths burgers.

The first store to open outside Victoria was in Toowoomba, which opened the doors in May 2019, followed by Merrimac at the Gold Coast in November.

The website states there are four stores in Queensland and Victoria each.

There is a pin for a Rockhampton store with the words coming soon.

The Morning Bulletin understands the new franchise owner lives in Rockhampton.

The menu has a range of options from burgers, chicken pieces and ribs, fries with loaded options, sides, thick shakes and waffles for dessert along with childrens options.

Pattysmiths have a range of burgers, fries, drinks and sides.

A restaurant/takeaway fit out was approved by Rockhampton Regional Council on March 26.

Tenchi Design were the applicants and O’Brien Building Consultants Pty Ltd for the private certification.

It was rumoured earlier this year Australian burger chain Grill’d Healthy Burgers would be filling the space however a Grill’d spokesperson advised The Morning Bulletin they were not discussing any property opportunities in Rockhampton.

The 219m2 building sold in October 2019 for $1.06 million.

The real estate listing stated the high profile corner saw 25,000 in daily passing traffic.

It was listed for rent in May 2018 as $8,333 per month plus GST and outgoings.

The centres other tenancies include Inn Ur Wok which opened in June 2019, South Rockhampton Discount Drug Store and Australian Sports Nutrition.

Over the years it had a UBet, Wok Me, Pizza Hut, Video Ezy, Indian Brothers and NightOwl.

Pattysmiths comes after Carls Jr opened up the road in October 2019.