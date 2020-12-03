New retail shop to open in Mount Morgan

Birgitte Roberts at her new Mount Morgan shop for her business, Gili Twisted Tees.

WITH a fresh coat of paint and some new walls, life is being breathed into 111 East St in Mount Morgan with preparations well underway for a retail shop to move in.

Birgitte Roberts has had her business, Gili Twisted Tees, for four years and has been working the market scene and filling online custom orders with a goal of opening a physical store.

Her dream came to light two months ago when she got the keys to the property.

“It has been a long road within the last four years,” she said.

“It’s been a dream of mine to start my own shop for the last 10 years.”

Gili Twisted Tees makes and sells authentic tie dye products.

The retail shop will take up one side of the property, selling clothing, bedsheets, curtains, pillows, cushions and more.

“We do lots of gift packs, baby clothes, shoes, slacks and button up shirts for funerals or interviews,” Birgitte said.

“(We are) trying to get a little bit of everything so that everyone can stop in.

“A mum can stop in and get something for the baby, kids can come down and grab a shirt with their pocket money, a lady might come in for her hubby for socks and a hat.

“I’m just trying to add to what we already have.”

The other side of the store will be for manufacturing, where Birgitte will produce the 100 per cent tie dye clothing and screen printing.

She also has plans to get into logo making and there will also be a laundromat and ironing service.

Birgitte has lived in Mount Morgan since she was young and completed all of her schooling in the town.

She wanted to open a business that would provide some more services and products to the community.

“We have a lot of food going on and the arts and crafts scene, but we only have the Lifeline for a clothing situation and we have a bit at the newsagency,” she said.

A grand opening will be held at the shop, 111 East St, Mount Morgan, on Wednesday December 9.