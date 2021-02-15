Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CM EOYFS shopping stats generic
CM EOYFS shopping stats generic
News

New retail store poised to open in Yeppoon, jobs on offer

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new retail arts and crafts store is cementing plans to open in Yeppoon with jobs for staff advertised.

Kaisercraft has advertised for casual retail staff and a casual store manager for its new store in Yeppoon.

The store would be open seven days a week.

The Australian owned company is based in Geelong, Victoria, and has more than 50 outlets across the country.

A Kaisercraft store at Toowoomba.
A Kaisercraft store at Toowoomba.

Kaisercraft stock a range of fashion, stationery, gifts, homewares and arts and crafts supplies from candles, diaries, scarfs, soaps, lunch boxes, handbags, cards, calendars, wall art, cushions and more.

The closest Kaisercraft retail stores to Yeppoon are Maryborough and Townsville.

The job advertisements can be found on Seek.com.au.

The advertisements do not indicate when the store will open its doors.

rockhampton jobs seek business seek.com.au tmbbusiness yeppoon business
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction contract awarded for $2.6M solar project

        Premium Content Construction contract awarded for $2.6M solar project

        Environment Once completed the project will reduce council’s reliance on grid supplied electricity.

        Teen touches police officer outside Yeppoon pub

        Premium Content Teen touches police officer outside Yeppoon pub

        News “You touched me, I can touch you,” Braith William Whitfield said to the constable.

        Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

        Premium Content Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

        Rugby League IN PHOTOS: Players put in the hard yards at training camp in Rockhampton.

        Truck rollover at 12am injures two males

        Premium Content Truck rollover at 12am injures two males

        Motoring Both patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition