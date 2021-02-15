New retail store poised to open in Yeppoon, jobs on offer

A new retail arts and crafts store is cementing plans to open in Yeppoon with jobs for staff advertised.

Kaisercraft has advertised for casual retail staff and a casual store manager for its new store in Yeppoon.

The store would be open seven days a week.

The Australian owned company is based in Geelong, Victoria, and has more than 50 outlets across the country.

A Kaisercraft store at Toowoomba.

Kaisercraft stock a range of fashion, stationery, gifts, homewares and arts and crafts supplies from candles, diaries, scarfs, soaps, lunch boxes, handbags, cards, calendars, wall art, cushions and more.

The closest Kaisercraft retail stores to Yeppoon are Maryborough and Townsville.

The job advertisements can be found on Seek.com.au.

The advertisements do not indicate when the store will open its doors.