Executive director of medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, was arrested on Monday night and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship.
News

New 'revelation' to be made against top doc

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Oct 2018 9:29 AM
POLICE will lay a further charge against the Coast's top doctor accused of strangling his wife, a court has heard.

The prosecution this morning said it would make a further "revelation" in its case against Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, one of the heads of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

He is facing allegations of domestic violence after he allegedly choked his wife.

The executive director of medical services was arrested on Monday night and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship.

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday in an attempt to make bail, but Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist held the part-heard application overnight.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant David Bradley this morning told the court they had a further charge they would be presenting.

"There is another revelation to the case and more material to disclose," Snr Sgt Bradley said.

The matter is expected to resume at 12pm.

