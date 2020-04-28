New riders discover Rocky’s mountain bike trails

NEW WAVE: Dan Witten and Ben Ruhle on the trails at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, which are attracting a number of new riders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: arp33.com

A NEW wave of riders has discovered the mountain bike trails at First Turkey as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riding is one of the few recreational activities people can still do as a result of restrictions imposed in response to the global pandemic.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten is seeing a “significant increase” in the number of people on the trails.

“Before the school holidays and certainly since the holidays there’s been an increase in families riding, lots of mums and dads and kids.

“It certainly has grown in popularity as a destination for locals now.

“I know bike shops are reporting a fair surge in business, both in bike sales and bike repairs, as people get riding for a bit of exercise.

“A lot of the new riders say they didn’t even know the trails existed and they are just discovering them now.”

Witten said it was encouraging to see an increase of social riders, given all competition was on hold.

“We’re all feeling the lack of racing. Nothing’s happening possibly until the end of May and we’ll just take advice as it comes,” he said.

“I think a lot of our club members can get a competitive fix out of apps like Strava. They can compare their times to those of their friends and still have a somewhat competitive outlet.

“We’re grateful that we can still operate. That’s awesome for us and it’s fantastic to see so many people taking advantage of our great trails.

“We’re hoping that the increase might translate into membership but with no racing I think a lot of people will forego membership until times get better, which is understandable if things are tight.”