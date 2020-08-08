New rideshare competitor takes on Rocky region

LAUNCH: DiDi driver Michael Bradshaw and DiDi's representative Dan Jordan are excited about the launch.

A NEW rideshare service will from next week deliver a healthy dose of competition among rival transport companies across Central Queensland.

DiDi Australia on Friday revealed its fast-growing service would be made available in Rockhampton as part of a mass expansion into 20 new cities nationwide.

It will now take on other popular rideshare competitors Uber Australia and Ola, the latter only launching in Rockhampton this past February.

The in-demand rideshare company was previously only available in eight cities – four of them Australian capitals – following its entry into the Australian market in mid-2018.

Its hyper-expansion will further see the five-star rated company service a number of other regional Queensland areas including Hervey Bay, Mackay, Townsville, and Toowoomba.

DiDi Australia General Manager Lyn Ma expressed his delight over the exciting launch.

“We’re thrilled to finally launch DiDi in Rockhampton and 19 other cities across Australia.”

“We look forward to not only making ridesharing more affordable in the city, but also increase the opportunities for local rideshare drivers,” he said.

New riders will likely be enticed by a range of competitive offers, with a 20 per cent discount on the first three rides an undeniable drawcard.

Rideshare service Ola launched in Rockampton earlier this year.

DiDi Australia further confirmed new riders would also receive six 50 per cent off vouchers – capped at $20 each – valid only during evening peak hours between Thursday to Saturday.

However, with every new service comes the requirement of new staff, in which DiDi Australia have promised drivers would enjoy an industry-leading 10 per cent service fee.

“We take pride in providing Australia with a safe, reliable and value-for-money rideshare service.”

“It’s tremendous to receive such significant recognition from Canstar Blue with a 5-star rating across all categories,” said Mr Ma.

Those eager to join the ranks can visit DiDi Australia online.