New rideshare player to enter Central Queensland

Chinese rideshare giant DiDi is set to enter the Central Queensland market next month.

ROCKHAMPTON, Gladstone and Tannum Sands have all been named in international rideshare provider DiDi’s regional Australian expansion.

Having had a presence in the nation’s metropolitan centres since mid-2018, August 10 will mark the company’s first venture into the regions.

The company claims it’s fairs are up to 10 per cent cheaper than other rideshare offering in Australia.

DiDi is also offering a range of sweeteners for potential Rockhampton customers including 20 per cent off all rides for those who sign up before August 10, and 20 per cent off your first three rides if you sign up after.

As for potential drivers, those who jump on before the launch will receive 0 per cent service fees until September 6 – five per cent for those who sign up after.

General manager Lyn Ma said the move into the regions would position the company as a clear challenger to the market leader – presumably Uber.

“Launching in Rockhampton will now both bring affordable rideshare to more Queenslanders and provide greater earning opportunities for local rideshare drivers,” she said.

Didi first launched in Australia in Geelong in May 18 and currently operates in Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Perth and Sydney.

The central Queensland areas announced are among 20 announced for cities and regions across Australia.