New rideshare service to take on Uber Rocky region

Ride sharing platform Ola has announced its expansion to Rockhampton as one of numerous regional Australian rollouts – going live in the coming weeks.

Ola is a fast growing ­ride share company with both customers and drivers ­gaining from competitive fares and regular deals, while it claims to take a lower cut of the fare from its drivers than other service providers.

When this round of ­regional locations go live, Ola rides will be available to nearly 90 percent of the Australian population.

Ola is also launching in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Gladstone.

Simon Smith, managing director of Ola Australia and New Zealand said the ­introduction of the platform would provide much-needed competition to the otherwise uncontested Rockhampton region rideshare market.

“Since launching in this country two years ago, millions of Australians have ­benefitted from riding with Ola and it’s time we gave the same choice to people in Rockhampton,” he said.

“We also want to offer drivers in the area the ­opportunity to make more money on their own schedule – whether it’s driving on the weekend, during morning and evening commutes, or just in their spare time.”

Ola has offered ­Rockhampton rideshare drivers who complete their registration before launch 100 per cent of the fare on every ride they take with the platform across a four-week period. Across Australia, 75,000 drivers currently drive for Ola.

When Ola goes live to customers in the Rockhampton area soon, new users will receive 30 per cent off all rides for their first two weeks from sign-up, but only up to a maximum discount of $10 per ride.

As a point of difference, Ola offers the chance to ‘match’ with a driver, allowing passengers to re-task a preferred driver based on previous experiences.