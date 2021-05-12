New Riverslea Bridge opened at Rookwood

The new Riverslea Bridge, which replaces the old causeway which will be inundated after the Rookwood Weir is built. PIC: Facebook - Barry O'Rourke

The Rookwood Weir project has reached another major milestone with the new Riverslea Bridge being officially opened.

Rising 18 metres above the river bed, the $12.5 million bridge was built to replace the old Riverslea Road causeway, which will be submerged once the Fitzroy River water rises from the weir.

It created 30 jobs during construction and was the third road project to be completed as part of the Rookwood Weir works.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan said the water would come within four metres of the top of the new bridge in two years’ time, with the new $367.2 million weir being 10km upstream.

“This water here will then be used to grow food and will double agricultural production in the Fitzroy River,” Senator Canavan said in a Facebook video.

“It’s been a long journey to get this built and so great to see things happen.”

Opening of Riverslea Bridge. PIC: Contributed

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the bridge would make “such a difference” because it replaced the old causeway, which would be inundated after the weir was built.

“Before this new bridge, the existing crossing would literally go under water for weeks at a time during the wet season, forcing residents to cross by boat,” she said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said on Facebook the weir was being delivered by the State Government with a contribution from the Federal Government.

The single-lane bridge is 260 metres long and consists of 16 girders each weighing 80 tonnes.

Works also included 300 metres of new road connecting the approaches to the bridge, as well as passing bays at both ends.