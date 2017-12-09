New Rockhampton boat ramp on home stretch

MOVING ALONG: The northside boat ramp works are hoped to be finished by February.

MOVING ALONG: The northside boat ramp works are hoped to be finished by February. Allan Reinikka ROK071217aramp1

BOATIES' dreams are coming to life as the North Rockhampton Boat Ramp is nearing completion.

The upgrade, which includes new car parks and a four-lane boat ramp, was a result of community consultation.

"For this one we had people lining up, we did them at shopping centres and they were really enthusiastic about it," Rockhampton Region councillor Tony Williams said.

"From the feedback we received, the new boat ramp was a high priority."

To pave the way for a new boat ramp, the council was successful in gaining state funding to the tune of $2.8 million.

The upgrade includes the space for a new 50-space carpark for cars and boats trailers and a four-lane boat ramp and pontoon.

"The upgrade of the northside ramp takes the pressure off southside," CrWilliams said.

The asphalt was put down earlier in the week for the carpark, with the bitumen laid yesterday.

"The weather has held the project up a bit. The carpark was supposed to be completed by the end of November, so we are behind by about two weeks," CrWilliams said

A boat washdown, a fish-cleaning area, adjacent walkways, toilets, an area for single carparks and a grassed overflow area for an additional 40 car and boat trailer parking spaces will also be constructed.

Cr Williams said the upgrade of the facility would widen the potential for events in the region.

"There is plenty of opportunities we could use this for," he said.

"It does lend itself to being used for the supercars event and possibility of more family-friendly fishing events."

It had also created other flow-on benefits.

"All the jobs it has created has been a real economic boost," Cr Williams said.

"It is a win-win project that is going to be a good result at the end of the day."

The whole upgrade is slated to finish by February.

"Hopefully it will be open for the start of the barra season," Cr Williams said.