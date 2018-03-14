New Rockhampton rescue service hangar off and flying

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service yesterday unveiled their new twin-bay hangar facility.

The construction of the new facility was completed in September 2017 and has been highly anticipated to meet the increasing demand of the service throughout the Central Queensland region.

The facility was officially opened by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Executive Director, Mark Fewtrell said the construction was a much needed and long awaited development for the service.

"Our new facility will meet the requirements of an increasing population, projected industry demands and open up commercial revenue opportunities,” he said.

"We outgrew our previous hangar many years ago with our office staff moving to alternate office space in the CBD.

"Now that we are all able to work under the same roof the work between the staff and crew is far more efficient.”