Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez are launching a Learn to Swim program with CQ Aquajets next month.
Swimming

New Rockhampton swim school set to make a splash

Steph Allen
by
13th Jan 2019 8:00 PM
SWIMMING: Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez are making a splash in Rockhampton's swimming scene, with the launch of their new swim school on February 4.

Along with the school, the couple are taking over local club, CQ Aquajets, with Brian coming on board as the new head coach.

After moving to Rockhampton at the end of last year, the opportunity to take over the business and start up their own school alongside it, came at the perfect time.

"We were speaking with Gary Knight from CQ Aquajets and they own the building where the pool is and were looking for someone to run a Learn to Swim program out of there,” Brian said.

"They made contact with us and we took them up on the offer to run the program and feed it into the CQ Aquajets program.

"My wife and I have been running pools in western Queensland for the last 10 years and have been running the program in North and North Western Queensland.

"I'm a silver licenced coach and my wife is a bronze. We do normal teaching, babies, people with disabilities, those who speak a language other than English, have first aid, lifeguard training, and are pool operators.”

With up to two decades of experience between them, the couple jumped at the opportunity to teach locals the importance of swimming safety.

"We designed the program ourselves and have given it to thousands of kids, adults and babies,” Brian said.

"If you look at the drowning rates, they are catastrophic.

"If we can help deliver programs to keep children safe in and around the water, it's definitely what we want to be doing.”

The couple have taken babies from four months all the way through to their sports program.

For Brian, the basics and a focus on safety are key to taking the step to competitions.

"It's definitely a pathway to developing swimmers and if that's where you want to go, there's an opportunity,” Brian said.

"We want to make sure people are safe, have good technique and are efficient swimmers.”

For more information, visit CQ Aquajets Facebook or Instagram pages or email admin@aquajetsswimschool.com.au.

