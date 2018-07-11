New Rocky appointment focuses on investment and job creation

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's Economic Development team, Advance Rockhampton, has welcomed a new commercial specialist to support and secure business opportunities for the region, including the Rockhampton Airport.

Marcus Vycke brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his background in aviation, commercial operations and project management.

Advance Rockhampton general manager Tony Cullen said Mr Vycke would be at the forefront of all commercial dealings and would act as the industry liaison, a pivotal role within the Advance Rockhampton team.

"Our Advance Rockhampton team is dedicated to pursuing economic growth across various sectors, including international trade and investment, defence, agriculture, international education, tourism and events,” Mr Cullen said.

"Marcus' role will be at the forefront of all commercial dealings and is critical when it comes to securing partnerships and new business ventures, particularly as we look to increase our airport's business capabilities.

"He is extremely well qualified to act as an ambassador for investment and job creation in the Rockhampton Region and comes in at a time when we are seeing growing economic opportunities for the whole region.”

Mr Vycke was recently involved in managing a portfolio of 12 airports across the country, which he said provided a solid foundation to take charge of his new role at Council.

"Rockhampton is the vibrate hub of Central Queensland with a diverse and productive economy and I believe there are numerous opportunities for businesses to grow at present and into the future, particularly at the airport,” Mr Vycke said.

"Rockhampton has identified growth potential in industries and we now need to deliver on that potential.

"My role will be to support Advance Rockhampton to ensure that we land investments and create jobs in the region.

"We will be looking at all potential opportunities across all industries.”

Mr Vycke said he was attracted to the role by the positive vibe throughout the community with major projects being completed like the Riverside redevelopment and Kershaw Gardens, both projects adding to the already sound foundation attracting business and families to the region.

"I look forward to working with and being part of Rockhampton Regional Council team.”