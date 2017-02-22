New Rocky boat ramp lands $1.5M boost

BOATIES rejoice, 45 new car and boat trailer parks are on the way to Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Regional Council has landed $1.5 million in 'Work for Queensland' program funding from the Queensland Government for a new 45-space carpark as part of the new North Rockhampton boat ramp facility.

The extra funding announcement comes after the State Government recently announced $1.3 million for a new four lane boat ramp and pontoon at the same facility.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Tony Williams, praised the support from local members, Bill Byrne, Brittany Lauga and Jim Pearce to see the facility accelerate.

"The support from Bill, Brittany and Jim has been nothing short of outstanding, and we are extremely grateful for the funding that will allow this project to be completed this year," Cr Williams said.

"This will help ease any congestion and improve safety at the Quay Street boat ramp and greatly improve accessibility into the Fitzroy River.

"No doubt boaties will be counting down the days until they can launch their boats.”

The facility, which is located off Robert Clarke Drive, will also include an overflow area for additional parking, toilets and a fish cleaning area.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the North Rockhampton boat ramp plays a vital role in supporting our Region's tourism and lifestyle opportunities with the Declared Net Free Zone.

"What we will be delivering is a complete package for the Rockhampton Region boating community as part of our Government's commitment to invest in boating infrastructure," Mr Byrne said.

"The Northside boat ramp facility is a significant resource for our Region and one that has been in high demand especially with the constant growth of boat registrations."

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed by November this year.