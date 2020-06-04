New Rocky burger business sells out in first day of trading

Jake Armstrong and Franco Gugierrez of Take Eat Easy Burgers sell out on their first day trading

CENTRAL Queensland’s newest food van initiative proved so popular on its first day, the two cowboys behind its juicy burger menu sold out of stock in three hours.

Jake Armstrong grew up on his family’s cattle property outside Emerald, and when the family moved to Argentina for seven years, they befriended Franco Gugierrez, who later moved to Australia to work.

The young pair’s dream of a paddock-to-plate style eatery came one step closer on Tuesday when they swung up the awning of the Take Eat Easy van on Archer Street.

“I spoke to the meatworks and they told me some of our best beef was being shipped to the United States for mince patties, because that’s where the demand is,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Our ultimate goal is to serve the quality meat that’s come up the family property to customers right here in the Beef Capital.”

As they wait for further certification to process their own beef, the Take Eat Easy chefs made the bold move of renting a house in the area they wanted to sell their burgers, just metres from a more famous eatery’s Archer St entrance.

The food van out front, which they bought second hand and revamped, was swarmed on Tuesday, with more than 100 burgers sold between 11am and 2pm.

“Customers told us they were great quality and unlike anything else in Rockhampton and that’s what we were shooting for,” Mr Armstrong said.

One Facebook review said the Take Eat Easy fries were nearly as good as the burgers.

“Crunchy, fluffy and totally satisfying… a truly worthy companion to the main star of the meal,” said ‘The Grease King’.

In time, the duo aims to introduce some Argentinian influence to the Central Queensland palate.

“We’re already working on some special sauces,” Mr Armstrong said.

‘We’d love to get to the point we can sell traditional Argentinian barbecue cooked long and slow over charcoal, bringing out the flavour of our best local beef cuts.”

The Take Eat Easy food van is open 11am to 8pm Tuesdays to Sundays (until 9am on Fridays and Saturdays on Fridays and Saturdays) at 67 Archer Street, South Rockhampton.