New Rocky business to create 100 jobs

IN a significant show of confidence in the region, Mackay’s largest civil construction company has expanded into Rockhampton - a move that could create up to 100 new local jobs.

And they say the development has nothing to do with “the Adani effect”.

Yesterday Vassallo Constructions opened a new office in Rockhampton’s CBD and its managing director Vic Vassallo revealed the company was on the verge of securing two substantial local projects.

Those projects, and others, could create 20 to 50 local jobs over the next six to 12 months with potential for that number to grow to 100 within two to three years.

“I can’t talk about them (projects) yet unfortunately because we haven’t signed on the dotted line but they’re almost there,” Mr Vassallo said.

“With that at hand we’re hitting the ground running.

“We chose Rockhampton because of the quantum of work that’s about to embark on this area.

“It’s going to be unbelievable and that’s something that really excites us.”

Vassallo Constructions is the largest civil construction company in Mackay having started there in 1997.

Some of its recent projects include the $18m Sandy Gully Bridge replacement near Bowen, an industrial dam upgrade at the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal near Mackay, and civil works for Edify Energy’s Whitsunday and Hamilton solar farms at Collinsville.

Initially two staff will be based at Vassallo Constructions’ Denham Street office in Rockhampton - a general manager and a project manager, with plans to grow the number of locally-based employees significantly.

“We’re starting a recruitment drive and we’ll start looking for people to work with us in this region,” Mr Vassallo said.

“We want Rockhampton, and regional Rockhampton people to be working in this area.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that the two senior Rockhampton roles have been filled by Rocky people and there is an ongoing committment to continue hiring locally given Mr Vassallo is a product of St Brendan’s College at Yeppoon.

“I know this area very well (after) five years at St Brendan’s.

“The two key people we’ve hired in Rocky so far are local people, they know this area well, which strategically puts us in a good position.”

Mr Vassallo said the company would be looking to employ people from project management, engineering, quality assurance, right through to operators, truck drivers, labourers and the whole gambit of crews to do civil projects.

When asked if recent Adani Mining developments in Central Queensland had influenced his company’s decision to expand into Rockhampton, Mr Vassallo could not have been more direct with his response.

“Not really,” he said.

“While we’re interested in Adani work, it was not a reason to come to Rockhampton.

“And the announcement of them opening a regional office in Rockhampton to work from had no bearing on us coming, however it puts us in a position that we can target that work as well.”

The company has registered with Adani but has not yet secured any contracts.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow naturally welcomed Vassallo Constructions’ move.

“They’re long-term players in Mackay and have established a brilliant reputation,” she said.

“They’ve seen the things that are happening in Rockhampton and they’re keen to be a part of the growth that is starting to make its prescence felt.”

Last week The Morning Bulletin revealed that a New South Wales investor had paid more than $2 million for a prominent Rockhampton retail building, occupied by discount outlet Shop $mart, in East Street, on the back of recent Adani announcements.

“There is a lot of positivity off the back of the Adani project and how that’s going to benefit not just Rockhampton, but the regional Queensland market as a whole,” said the man who sold the property, Daniel Cullinane, of Transact Property Group.