New Rocky crime fighting initiative: Coffee with a Cop

COFFEE WITH A COP: Holly Campbell, Constable Kama Burgess, Constable Cameron Von Doom and Cameron Maltby at Degani Cafe in Allenstown Square.

COFFEE WITH A COP: Holly Campbell, Constable Kama Burgess, Constable Cameron Von Doom and Cameron Maltby at Degani Cafe in Allenstown Square. Sean Fox

HAVE you ever wondered what it would be like to have a chat with a cop over a coffee?

Soon you will be able to find out when the Queensland Police Service's Coffee with a Cop initiative launches in Rockhampton on Friday, October 27.

Rockhampton Police have teamed up with Allenstown Square Centre Management and Degani Cafe to bring the initiative to the Beef Capital for the first time.

It had previously been held in other areas of the state.

The joint community approach was created to invite the community to have a conversation and be able to connect with police.

Senior Sergeant Kelly Hamlen said it would give police the opportunity to educate members of the Rockhampton community on crime prevention.

"In particular, it's being run with 'Locktober' which is another Queensland Police Service initiative at Allenstown Square,” she said.

"The idea of that is we get awareness out to the community about locking up belongings, don't leave valuables in your car while you are shopping.

"If people could lock their cars and take valuables out of their vehicles, that would probably cut 80% of that type of crime...a lot of that crime is opportunistic.”

Snr Sgt Hamlen said police were happy to provide advice on issues anyone might have.

"Hopefully it will increase community relations between the police and the community,” she said.

She said the initiative would not have been possible without the support of Allenstown Square Centre management and Degani Cafe.

Cameron Maltby, from Degani Cafe, said he was excited to see how the program would benefit members of the community.

"I think it is more of an opportunity for young people around my age, so I'm young under 30, to actually know and interact with the police...just break down barriers there might be between police and civilians,” he said.

Cameron said he hoped the initiative got people thinking about locking their cars.

"Crime prevention is obviously a big part of it too.”

The Rockhampton community and surrounds are welcome to join Superintendent Ron Van Saane and local police officers at Degani Cafe in Allenstown Square from 8am next Friday.