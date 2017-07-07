New Rocky gun store owners set sights on arming CQ

GUNNING FOR IT: Nathan Armstrong and Marty Keitley will open up Rockhampton's second gun and munition shop, The Outpost.

AS the Australian Government declares the first gun amnesty in 21years, a new firearms store is preparing to responsibly arm Central Queensland's growing number of recreational and sporting shooters.

After intensive market research, the owner of Rockhampton gun shop, The Outpost, has decided to turn a lifelong passion and hobby into a business.

Growing up on Coolibah Plains, south of Emerald, Nathan Armstrong said this business venture is an extension of his family's grain farming operation.

A mechanic by trade, Nathan said the move to the more challenging role of business owner was no-brainer, and looks forward to opening shop at 359 Yaamba Rd at the end of September.

"We spent a lot of time with some of the local sporting and recreational shooters and definitely the consensus was that customers were looking for another option locally,” he said.

"Our biggest single customer demographic will be our sporting shooters, but close to home for me are the farming families and rural communities.

"While a lot of business is done through clubs... we're definitely going to be catering to our farming customers and recreational shooters.”

From a young age, firearms were a part of life as Nathan and his three brothers grew up the family farm; firearm safety principles and sensibilities were instilled from the start.

But as he reflects on the first gun amnesty since 1996, following the Port Arthur massacre, Nathan believes citizens should be able to register or appropriately surrender their unregistered firearms as an "ongoing” initiative.

He gave the example that if someone found a deceased loved one's unregistered firearm, "under normal circumstances they could be prosecuted”.

"We want our policy makers to focus the drive for safer communities in the right direction and actually put it towards a control method that is going to be targeted to work against where the problems are, such as organised crime and illegal importation” he said.

"Removing unregistered firearms from circulation and border protection, catching these items as they're coming into the country.”

Nathan and co-manager Martin Keitley have already begun the hunt for staff with plenty of retail experience and foremost, great customer service skills.

"You can teach a willing student product knowledge, however teaching somebody people skills is a much harder task,” Nathan said.

The Outpost will prioritise selling Australian-made products, and their online operation is expected to go live at the start of August.

For further job details and to apply, visit seek.com