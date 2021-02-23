New Rocky hub focused on suicide prevention

Rockhampton residents can now access a range of mental health services offered by not-for-profit Selectability, which opened the doors of its Mental Health Hub on Musgrave Street this month.

The hub provides a range of NDIS and government-funded services to improve the wellbeing of individuals and help prevent suicide in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton resident Shirley said her son had not been able to get the full value of his NDIS plan because the region was lacking the services he needed to achieve his goals.

“As a carer I felt very overwhelmed attempting to support my son to use his NDIS plan,” she said.

“We would have had to travel considerable distances to get my son to appointments and connect him to the services he needed to get the most out of his NDIS plan and live more independently.

“Now that Selectability is delivering services in Rockhampton we have access to this important support locally.”

CEO Debra Burden said Selectability had been approached many times in recent years to come to Rockhampton due to a lack of mental health services.

She said she was delighted to address that need with the opening of the new hub.

“We are committed to improving the mental wellbeing of regional Queenslanders so opening a Mental Health Hub in Rockhampton has been an important step for us,” Ms Burden said.

“We pride ourselves on providing services that are flexible and tailored to the needs of the people and communities we support.”