New Rocky restaurant attracts international interest

A artist's impression of the pier restaurant to be built in stage two of the Rockhampton riverbank redevelopment.

IT IS the restaurant poised to drastically change the Rockhampton river front precinct, and with tenders for the exclusive space now closed, the residents of Rockhampton are one step closer to finding out who will secure the site.

The Pier, which features a 360m2 restaurant and bar extending over the Fitzroy River, with both indoor and outdoor alfresco dining, is a major feature of the $36 million Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation which is jointly funded by Rockhampton Regional Council, the State Government and the Federal Government.

After a month long national marketing campaign by Knight Frank Rockhampton, tenders for The Pier Riverfront Dining Opportunity officially closed yesterday afternoon.

Knight Frank Rockhampton received a strong interest level with enquiries coming from local parties as well as nationally and internationally.

"Knight Frank Rockhampton would like to thank the community for the level of engagement and ideas. An announcement will be made once all tenders have been considered,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Construction of the Pier was awarded to Woollam Constructions late last year and is due to be completed at end of the year following the full re-opening of a revitalised Quay Street.

Revitalisation of the Rockhampton Riverbank is also under way either side of The Pier with work about to start on Victoria Parade and the lower riverbank car park and stairwell.

As of Monday, March 6, an additional portion of the lower riverbank car park (south of William Street) and the stairwell leading from the car park to the William St roundabout will be permanently closed.

From Monday, drivers using the riverbank car park are encouraged to use the alternative stairwell between William and Derby Sts to access Quay St and the CBD.

There is also alternative all day car parking available on the riverbank side of Quay St south of William St.

Victoria Parade revised traffic route. Contributed

On Victoria Parade, pavement works will commence next week as part of road and footpath improvements.

These improvements will involve concrete and granite paving of pedestrian crossings in the area and is due to be completed by Tuesday, April 18, weather-permitting.

During this time, the southbound lane of Victoria Parade will be temporarily closed between Royal St and Quay Lane. One-way traffic will be directed northbound in this area. Southbound traffic will be detoured via East Street.

Pedestrian and vehicle access will be available to all businesses and residences throughout construction.