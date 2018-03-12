New Rocky store buzzing with excitement on opening day

FILLING the air with it's classic smell, the Bunning's snag is settling in well at the new Yaamba Road location.

Opening their doors for the first time to the public, the new super-sized Bunnings Warehouse was packed with eager DIYers, tradespeople and those just wanting to have a sticky beak.

Working on some reno's, Daniel Clark was keen to get in and check out thr new 12,000sqm space - an increase of 4,000sqm from the old location.

Loving the bigger and more convenient location, Daniel walked away with a well filled trolley.

"Thought I'd come down and check out the deals,” he said.

"I'm doing some painting and some renovating.”

Formerly the Masters Rockhampton site, Bunnings will move stock over from the old store over the next month.

With big plans to kick-off its opening, the store will be hosting a number of events for the first two weekends from March 17.

These will include family-friendly activities, jumping castles, face painting and DIY workshops.

Complex Manager, Glen Reid had told The Morning Bulletin that the team at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton was excited to welcome the local community to the new store and celebrate this special occasion with them.

"Our team members have worked extremely hard to prepare the store for opening and are looking forward to continuing to help customers with their home improvement projects, as well as providing free D.I.Y. Workshops for adults and kids,” he said.

With a nursery three times the size of the other store, the new Bunnings store now has 175 team members.

The new Bunnings is located at 540 Yaamba Road, Norman Gardens.