New role for CEO after airline’s executive crash

HE WAS ousted as chief executive of troubled Nauru Airlines back in May and had toyed with the idea of fighting the Brisbane-based carrier in court.

But Peter Sheehan has now landed on his feet and plans to take on a new role with Cobham Aviation Services later this month.

Sheehan will serve as VP of Airline Services and head up the company's Boeing 717 operations, which has a fleet of about 20 jets around the country providing regional services.

Based in Adelaide, Cobham claims to be the largest provider of contract aviation services in Australia and also has divisions focused on airfreight, charter flights and defence work.

Former Nauru Airlines chairman Trevor Jensen.

Meanwhile, former Nauru Airlines Chairman Trevor Jensen has started working as an "aviation management consultant'' after he and the entire board were unceremoniously dumped by the island government in September.

He declined to comment yesterday except to say he was also doing a bit of pro bono work as well.

One of his top lieutenants, chief commercial officer Richard Miller, was shown the door within days of new CEO Geoff Bowmaker taking the helm.

City Beat spies tell us Miller is readying a legal claim for an alleged breach of contract.

He didn't return a call yesterday but Bowmaker did confirm that talks are under way over the payment of a disputed invoice for work.

We have also learned that law firm K & L Gates, which handled plenty of work for the airline during Jensen's tenure, has seen the departure of about 30 lawyers, including at least six partners.

The firm's Brisbane outpost piled up the billable hours at Jensen's behest as he pursued his critics, including those in the US operating a pilots online chat site.

A K & L Gates partner who worked with Jensen did not return a call seeking comment yesterday.