New role to ensure Rocky on radar for $2B military spend

SHOALWATER EXPANSION: Ex-Army man and business boss Mick Reilly has been appointed as a business and community liaison officer to work through the expansion of the training area (pictured during Exercise Talisman Saber in 2011).

THE Minister for Defence has unveiled the ADF have appointed Townsville business leader and former Army Officer Mick Reilly in the business and community liaison role.

Minister for Defence, Senator Marise Payne on Wednesday said Mr Reilly would lead local engagement for the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative, which includes an expansion of the Shoalwater Bay site.

Ms Payne said the government wanted to support local businesses to participate strongly in the development expected to come from the $2 billion initiative.

"There will be significant economic opportunities in both Central and North Queensland as a result of this initiative,” she said.

"These opportunities will include the construction of facilities and infrastructure on training areas, as well as ongoing support for the increased military presence.”

"I welcome Mr Reilly's appointment and look forward to his insights on how best we can maximise the opportunities the Initiative presents for local communities,” Ms Payne said.

The story may be out of the headlines, but the stress and uncertainty hasn't eased for many Marlborough residents.

Danii McKenzie, who owns Marlborough Motors with husband Darryl, says her family are still living in limbo as they wait on the outcome of government purchases of land around the Shoalwater Bay training area.

Forced acquisitions were ruled out in February, but Ms McKenzie said the future of the town as a whole was unclear.

The appointment of a dedicated business and community liaison officer is set to help develop a greater understanding.

There is still a question over whether the government will continue trying to buy up land in the area over 20 years as it becomes available.

If that's the case, Ms McKenzie is worried if her business does struggle financially, there'll be no one willing to buy it.

"If it was just my husband and myself we wouldn't be as stressed as we are, but when you've got three little kids that's scary because there's no compensation,” she said.

"If we lose any more business that's going to impact us.

"For a week I'll be fine.

"Other nights I'll be so stressed out.”

Nevertheless, Ms McKenzie said the Australian Defence Force had been consulting with her and some other community members, talking through their concerns in person.

Ms McKenzie said she understood there was only so much the liaison officers could talk about without breaching privacy.

She said in many ways it felt like they wouldn't make much progress until more information was available.

The business and community liaison role compliments an existing dedicated Defence liaison officer, who has been working through issues with families like Ms McKenzie's.