Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROAM: Ipswich City Council has started work on the Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park.
ROAM: Ipswich City Council has started work on the Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park. Contributed
Council News

New park feature 65-million years in the making

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Nov 2018 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a 65-million year hiatus, dinosaurs will return to the the Rosewood landscape tomorrow.

Ipswich City Council has started works on the long-awaited Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park, Rosewood.

Council workers beat the forecast rain on Thursday to pour a concrete slab, set the bone and egg nest into the wet cement.

At the same time, staff stamped the semi-cured concrete with the two dinosaur foot prints and then sculpted and aged them as the concrete cured.

 

Ipswich City Council has started works on the Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park.
Ipswich City Council has started works on the Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park. Contributed

Infrastructure Services Department acting chief operating officer Tony Dileo said council officers would return tomorrow to install an adult and two juvenile dinosaurs.

These pieces will be chemset bolted into place and be the main attraction, which will be free to the public to view.

The idea was first mooted in 2016 and subject matter experts were able to confirm the previous discovery of dinosaur footprints in the mines and collieries around Rosewood.

"Once the scope of works was confirmed, which included one adult dinosaur, two juveniles, one egg nest, one femur bone seat and a cast of the actual dinosaur footprint located in the colliery, procurement for the supply and install of the display was coordinated," Mr Dileo said.

The council engaged with Anthony Romilio, an expert on dinosaur tracks, from the University of Queensland, to confirm the size and shape of the dinosaurs based on the footprint and similar ones located in Australia and Argentina.

dinosaur ipswich city council rosewood
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Resources power $1.1b in Central Queensland jobs

    premium_icon Resources power $1.1b in Central Queensland jobs

    Business New report shows coal continues to anchor the profits for the resources sector in Queensland

    • 26th Nov 2018 6:29 AM
    Tourism Minister meets with GKI investors in Singapore

    premium_icon Tourism Minister meets with GKI investors in Singapore

    Politics State Government to do everything it can to see development go ahead

    • 26th Nov 2018 6:18 AM
    No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

    premium_icon No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

    News Even those used to extreme heat are vulnerable in these conditions

    Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

    premium_icon Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

    Environment The call for an accurate survey on goat numbers grows louder.

    Local Partners