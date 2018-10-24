Menu
New round of heritage grants

24th Oct 2018

OWNERS of heritage-listed places in Central Queensland, and not-for-profit organisations that manage such places, can now apply for the third round of heritage conservation grants.

Valued at $950,000, this latest funding package is part of the State Government's $12-million Community Sustainability Action Grants Program, invested over three years to support heritage, environment and conservation projects.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga announced the funding package with individual grants of up to $40,000 available to applicants.

"So far we've seen $1.8million allocated for 50 heritage conservation projects, and these grants have yielded some excellent results for Queensland's heritage-listed places,” Ms Lauga said.

"We've supported heritage projects such as church restorations, hotel roof repairs, repainting warehouses and fixing building elevators, and have also developed conservation plans for sawmills, cottages, banks, and even a mud hut.”

EOIs for heritage conservation grants close November 8, 2018. Full guidelines on eligible applicants and projects are available on the Department of Environment and Science website - https://www.qld.gov.au/

environment/pollution/

funding/community-

sustainability

