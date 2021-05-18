Menu
Work on the new roundabout north of Rockhampton. PIC: Lachlan Berlin
Community

New roundabout in operation at major highway intersection

Lachlan Berlin
18th May 2021 11:00 AM
The Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade has hit another major milestone with a newly constructed roundabout now in use.

Traffic is now flowing along both ends of the roundabout and northbound traffic can make a right turn to access Stirling Drive at Glenlee.

While not operating as a standard roundabout yet, the Bruce Highway traffic no longer has to share the west side of the roundabout.

The project’s concept plan shows the roundabout will be double-lanes and will serve as the intersection between the Bruce Highway, Stirling Drive, and a new service road.

It is about the same size as the iconic Yeppen Roundabout on Rockhampton’s south side.

The project will duplicate the Bruce Highway between Yeppoon Road and Glenlee to four lanes and will include new traffic lights.

It costs $194 million and is funded jointly between the state and federal governments.

Roadworks are expected to be complete mid this year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

