New route to replace CQ road damaged in mine blast

A SOLUTION has finally been found for a massive hole in a Central Queensland road.

A decision has been made to open an old road, Three Chain Rd at Moura mine, to replace the damaged Gibihi Rd.

Anglo American and Banana Shire Council released a media statement earlier in the week regarding Gibihi Rd.

The Moura mine road was damaged from a routine mine blast on November 9, which resulted in huge cracks extending 60 to 90m deep.

John Eden took these aerial photographs of Gibihi Rd, Moura on March 18. They were shared to The Moura & Dawson River Flooding History Page Facebook on Sunday, captioned: Photos of Gibihi Road (Moura) this morning after blasting yesterday18-03-18 ~ John EdenGibihi Road was closed in early November due to a crack caused by a routine blast at the mine. John Eden

The road has been closed since and the issue has been a contentious topic for locals and miners who have been reported to have to travel up to four times the distance.

Anglo American and Banana Shire Council said they have come together with a permanent road solution to replace Gibihi Rd.

"Following confirmation by GHD (consulting engineers) to Council that no alternative route can be located within the current Gibihi Road reserve with an adequate factor of safety for a public road, Anglo American has presented to council on an alternative permanent road replacement in the vicinity of the old Three Chain Road,” the statement read.

The Morning Bulletin understands Three Chain Rd was closed temporarily in 2014 for repairs and never re-opened.

Further details for the road plan are yet to be revealed.

"There are a number of considerations to take into account in finalising the detailed road design, including further engineering design and landholder consultation,” the statement read.

Anglo American have revealed photos of Gibihi Rd damage at Moura mine. Anglo American

"Additionally, Banana Shire Council has asked GHD to review options and costings supplied by Anglo American to further inform decision making about the detailed design.”

Locals are to be informed of the plan.

"As the permanent road solution will be major public infrastructure for the Moura region, Anglo American will then undertake further public consultation over a two week period to ensure the community has the opportunity to provide more detailed feedback on the new Three Chain Road design,” the statement read.

"Anglo American and Banana Shire Council will continue to work in parallel to ensure that road construction can commence as soon as possible.”