New route unveiled for Rocky's Monday Labour Day march
PEOPLE these days are not that familiar why there's a public holiday or why hundreds workers and supporters plan to march through the streets of Rockhampton on Monday to mark Labour Day (May Day).
The history of Labour Day in Australia spans over a century and is an important annual event that remembers those who struggled and succeeded to ensure decent and fair working conditions in Australia.
During the mid to late 1800s the working day was long and arduous, where some employees would work up to 12 hours a day, six days a week and and in the 1850s there was a strong push by many Australians who saw the need for better working conditions.
The argument for an eight-hour day was based on the need for each person to have eight hours labour, eight hours recreation and eight hours rest.
On April 21, 1856, stonemasons at the University of Melbourne marched to Parliament House to push for an eight-hour working day, and an agreement with employers and Australian workers was eventually reached with a annual victory march held to commemorate the achievement.
Secretary for the Rockhampton Branch of the Queensland Council of Unions Craig Allen said the workers united will never be defeated, has much more relevance today.
"We will be coming together to make a stand, as a show of force, as we begin our campaign to stop the rot, turn the tide and changes the rules so workers into the future have conditions and wages that they deserve”, Craig Allen said.
"We will be remembering those who took to the streets to give us what we have today, it took 30 years for workers to achieve 4 weeks annual leave, it was not given to workers it was fought for the same for all the conditions we enjoy today.
"Our community has seen first-hand how the big end of town operates, from lockouts, closures of sites, casualisation, abuse of labour hire, attacking penalty rates and now they put their hands out for $65 Billion in tax cuts all aided and abetted by conservative politicians.”
The Labour Day Parade will take a new route this year, leaving 9:00am from Riverside Carpark (Archer St), turning south along Victoria Parade, under Fitzroy Bridge, continuing south along Quay Street, and ending at Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation Park Project off the junction of Quay and William Streets where the Free family Day activities are held with lots of give-aways, music and rides.
The 2018 Emu Park day will be held Sunday 6th May at Bell Park commencing at 11:00am with a great day for the family and lots of fun, activities and give-aways.
For further information please contact Craig Allen 0419769125.