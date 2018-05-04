New route unveiled for Rocky's Monday Labour Day march

SPREADING THE WORD: Hundreds turned out for the Labour Day march in Rockhampton last year.

SPREADING THE WORD: Hundreds turned out for the Labour Day march in Rockhampton last year.

PEOPLE these days are not that familiar why there's a public holiday or why hundreds workers and supporters plan to march through the streets of Rockhampton on Monday to mark Labour Day (May Day).

The history of Labour Day in Australia spans over a century and is an important annual event that remembers those who struggled and succeeded to ensure decent and fair working conditions in Australia.

During the mid to late 1800s the working day was long and arduous, where some employees would work up to 12 hours a day, six days a week and and in the 1850s there was a strong push by many Australians who saw the need for better working conditions.

LONG PARADE: Many workers haven't forgotten the importance of marching to mark Labour Day in Rockhampton.

The argument for an eight-hour day was based on the need for each person to have eight hours labour, eight hours recreation and eight hours rest.

On April 21, 1856, stonemasons at the University of Melbourne marched to Parliament House to push for an eight-hour working day, and an agreement with employers and Australian workers was eventually reached with a annual victory march held to commemorate the achievement.

Union representative Craig Allen speaking at the 2016 Rockhampton May Day March.

Secretary for the Rockhampton Branch of the Queensland Council of Unions Craig Allen said the workers united will never be defeated, has much more relevance today.

"We will be coming together to make a stand, as a show of force, as we begin our campaign to stop the rot, turn the tide and changes the rules so workers into the future have conditions and wages that they deserve”, Craig Allen said.

"We will be remembering those who took to the streets to give us what we have today, it took 30 years for workers to achieve 4 weeks annual leave, it was not given to workers it was fought for the same for all the conditions we enjoy today.

FIGHTING FOR RIGHTS: The unions are well represented in Rockhampton's Labour Day marches.

"Our community has seen first-hand how the big end of town operates, from lockouts, closures of sites, casualisation, abuse of labour hire, attacking penalty rates and now they put their hands out for $65 Billion in tax cuts all aided and abetted by conservative politicians.”

NEVER TOO OLD: A young marcher at last year's Labour Day march in Rockhampton.

The Labour Day Parade will take a new route this year, leaving 9:00am from Riverside Carpark (Archer St), turning south along Victoria Parade, under Fitzroy Bridge, continuing south along Quay Street, and ending at Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation Park Project off the junction of Quay and William Streets where the Free family Day activities are held with lots of give-aways, music and rides.

NEW ROUTE: Hundreds are expected to participate in the Labour Day march this year which was planned to will take a different route this time around.

The 2018 Emu Park day will be held Sunday 6th May at Bell Park commencing at 11:00am with a great day for the family and lots of fun, activities and give-aways.

For further information please contact Craig Allen 0419769125.