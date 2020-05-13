Menu
Digtial art for the tele
New Ruby Princess death, six NSW COVID-19 cases

by James O’Doherty and Georgia Clark
13th May 2020 10:14 AM

Another Ruby Princess passenger who contracted COVID-19 on the vessel has died.

The 81 year old passenger was the one death recorded in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There were six new cases recorded from 8,117 tests.

Of those new cases, two were nurses who were close contacts of a worker at Newmarch house.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said the nurses were in isolation before their tests were returned positive for coronavirus.

 

A team of specialist intensive care nurses will help boost the state's healthcare frontline as the government prepares for a spike in COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says millions of dollars has been invested to train more than 1,500 nurses in specialist intensive care as they brace for an increase in critical COVID-19 cases as restrictions are lifted.

"In addition to our intensive care nurse workforce we have 1,500 nurses across the state that have been given a refresher course to make sure that if we need to call upon them they are willing and able to assist us.

"At the moment the number of people in intensive care with COVID is very low but we know that won't always be the case, once we ease restrictions that won't be the case."

The announcement comes as Health Minister Brad Hazzard warns against complacency as residents prepare for a loosening of restrictions from Friday.

"The dangers are still lurking. This virus is amongst the community and we know it's out there and at any time can flare up. While we hope it won't … we will still continue our preparation."

