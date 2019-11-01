New rule forces Isaac’s hand on citizenship ceremony

CELEBRATE: There has been some chaneges to Australia Day celebrations in Isaac.

A NEW code implemented by the Federal Government will force Isaac Regional Council to change its Australia Day plans.

Several months ago, the council voted to hold its Australia Day citizenship ceremony in Moranbah on Friday, January 24.

But in line with the new Australian Citizenship Ceremony code released on September 20, councils across the country now must hold the ceremony on Australia Day.

As a result IRC will have its citizenship ceremony in Dysart, instead of Moranbah, to comply with the new code.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council had held a regional event last year and had planned to do the same this year.

“In 2020 (Australia Day) happens to be a Sunday,” she said. “At our last meeting, we provided approval to have our regional awards on the Friday night in Dysart and our local events across the region on Australia Day.

“Given that we’ve been informed by the Federal Government that if we have people in line to become citizens we must hold an event on Australia Day, which moves us to the Sunday, we have reconfigured with that ceremony and are not proceeding with a Friday event … having our regional awards, as committed, and our citizenship (ceremony).”

Cr Baker said it was not a big move, but it was a change to the council’s commitment.

She said the council would make an effort to streamline local event starting times so as many people possible could attend the events.

“It is a vision of our council, and our genuine intent, for the majority of our councillors to attend the regional function, having to move that from the Friday to the Sunday … poses a bit of a challenge for some, but we will work though that,” Cr Baker said.

“To gain Australian citizenship is … incredibly significant for people and we like to give that ceremony the attention it needs.”