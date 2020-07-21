New ruling enacted for bulk-billed telehealth

Medicare-subsidised telehealth patients must now have an “existing and continuous” relationship with their doctor.

PATIENTS must now have an existing relationship with their doctor to have Medicare-subsidised telehealth appointments.

From July 20, GPs could not legally offer bulk-billed video or telephone consultations if they did not have such a relationship with a patient.

An existing relationship is defined as a patient having seen a practitioner or visited a clinic for a face-to-face appointment in the past 12 months.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the change to the Medicare Benefits Schedule, which he announced on July 10, would “support longitudinal, person-centred primary health care, associated with better health outcomes”.

Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen said he supported the intent of the amendment – “to stop lower quality corporate health care companies monopolising the Telehealth market” – but said it “cannot be at the cost of the health of our regional and rural Australians” who live far from clinics.

Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton.

In a statement, Federal Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said: “It is never our intention for telehealth to replace face-to-face care; it does however work well in conjunction with face-to-face consultations.

“It means that rural patients have more contact with the GPs and specialists, and also reduces the burden of distance many regional people face when accessing healthcare.”

Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Dr John Hall.

Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Dr John Hall said that the ruling would “ go a long way” to improving rural people’s health.

“RDAA strongly supports the changes to the telehealth program that require patents to be known to the doctor or practice,” he said.

“This will help to strengthen bricks and mortar practices in rural and remote Australia and it is essential that ongoing access to primary care and emergency care is maintained.”

The requirement exempts children aged one or younger, homeless people, and Victorians living under stage three coronavirus restrictions.