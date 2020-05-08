Menu
Leanne Voss of CQUniversity has developed a science app for Queensland schools.
Education

New science app available for teachers

Mel Frykberg
8th May 2020 10:02 AM
QUEENSLAND primary school teachers making the shift to COVID-19 digital delivery have a new tool at hand with an online science classroom now available from CQUniversity that’s loaded with activities.

Science lecturer Leanne Voss and digital learning senior project officer Darryl Clare developed the Science for Primary School Students tool.

It features learning activities grouped into five different fields: biology, chemistry, earth and space sciences, physical sciences, and games and quizzes.

