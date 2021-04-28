New science centre opens in Emerald town centre

Store manager Renee Firth and assistant Amelia Gordon at the Outback Exploratorium, which opened at Emerald on April 12. Photo: Kristen Booth

A new educational space has opened in Emerald, offering Central Highlands communities and visitors an inclusive space to learn, support others and express creativity.

Central Highlands Science Centre underwent a transformation last year and has reopened as the Outback Exploratorium, moving from the Emerald Showgrounds to Emerald’s town centre.

The new space boasts a large retail space, known as the nest, which carries STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math’s) and educational toys, among other items, to help fund the new facility.

“The board’s very passionate about having a space in our community for local artists, so we’re also getting a range of gift wares that’s locally or Australian made,” operations manager Renee Firth said.

“We’re also looking at a range of sensory products so people don’t always have to buy online, they can see the products before purchasing.

“We are catering to the community so if anyone has suggestions on other products, the team is open to hearing them.”

Once entering through the nest, visitors can walk through to the new Discovery space and STEAM lab.

Entry to the Discovery space is $5 per family, or free for members, and is a room full of science based, interactive stations and toys for children and families of all ages.

From Lego to mechanics, robotics and farm toys, there is something to keep everyone entertained.

“A lady came in the other day who brought her car in from Rolleston, it wasn’t ready yet so she brought her kids in and had a chillax with them, out of the sun,” Mrs Firth said.

“It’s a space for the community and you can hang out for as long as you like.”

Mum Kim Peatey was visiting Emerald with her family for two weeks and stumbled across the Outback Exploratorium while searching for an educational activity for her two sons.

Robson Peatey visited the centre with his family when visiting Emerald and loved working with the robots.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect but the boys loved it,” Mrs Peatey said.

“They both have autism so getting an interest in something is difficult, but they were happy here.

“It’s very inclusive of different children of all ages and abilities and there’s a great range of things to do. It’s a great little space.”

Beyond the Discovery space is the STEAM lab which has been operating since Term 4 last year.

After school activities, including the Science Squad and Curiosity Club, will continue and there is also potential to branch into other activities to cater for all ages, including adults.

The new space opened on April 12, with nothing but positive feedback and excitement from everyone that visited.

“There’s been so much excitement about what’s happening and so much interest in the programs,” Mrs Firth said.

“It’s pretty exciting for our community to be able to offer something that’s not readily available to them.

“We’ve seen parents sitting down with the robots and joining the children.

“Sometimes an indoor space can offer a more rewarding experience where you can do something with the kids and be learning something as well.”

Amelia Gordon assisting Robson Peatey with programming the robot.

The Outback Exploratorium hosts children’s parties and art workshops, with more events and activities in the pipeline.

Don’t miss the LEGO Freeform workshop on Thursday, April 29, or the Mother’s Day Floral Arrangement Workshop from 9am-12pm on Saturday, May 8. Bookings are essential.

While the new website is being developed, visit the Facebook page for a full list of what’s on and links to book.

The space is open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays, at 10 Ruby Street.

Originally published as New science centre opens in Emerald town centre