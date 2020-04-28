New service for struggling CQ business

FACED with subsequent hardships that come from a 50 per cent downturn in sales, Roslyn Morgan has been forced to get creative with her business.

The owner of Gus’ Coffee in Rockhampton’s Stockland Shopping Centre said the idea to create a drive-thru alternative for customers came after what she described as a “challenging time”.

“I was certainly wondering what where our future might be headed with the decline in sales, it was a bit scary at that time,” she said.

Her light bulb moment has transformed the daily operations of the store for the foreseeable future, allowing customers to text in and collect their drink and meal orders from the underground carpark nearby.

“There’s this little pullover section near the escalators, all we have to do is come downstairs with their order and people are able pay contactless using eftpos.”

“I just thought it was a great way to avoid people having to get out of the car with everything going on and for us to pick up some more customers too.”

A heavy dependence on foot traffic delivers most of the store’s revenue, Ms Morgan admitted, adding closures of most stores in the centre due to COVID-19 restrictions had an enormous ripple effect on her business.

“It has been really significant for us. We have a 30-seat dining area and as soon as that was taken away a lot of our business dropped off,” she said.

An added blow to the business owner came after seven of her eight staff had to be stood down.

Fortunately, federal government’s JobKeeper package allowed Ms Morgan to reinstate five of her workers – each of them now a key component to the drive-thru service’s success.

Response to the service had been great, she said, noting that since it commenced almost two weeks ago around 12 customers a day had been served using it.

“It has slowly but surely been building, we have new customers every day. We only operate from 7am-1pm on weekdays and 9am-1pm on Saturdays, so we’re considering its only open for 6-hours, we’re really pleased.”

Customers are asked to text orders to 0447223388 before driving to the designated drive-thru area underneath the store (located near Gelatissimo) and texting upon arrival.