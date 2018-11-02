New service makes hearing tests easier

HEARING AID: Colin Wolfenden was first in line to have his hearing checked at Specsavers new audiology service.

AT 82, Colin Wolfenden has been hard of hearing for about 10 years and wearing hearing aids for eight.

For Mr Wolfenden, working on a farm and being surrounded by heavy machinery has led to his hearing loss.

"The biggest issue for me is clarity,” the Rossmoya farmer said.

"It doesn't matter how loud something is, I just can't hear it clearly.”

This week he decided to do something about it by having a free check up at Specsavers in Rockhampton.

He had been overdue for an upgrade to his current aid and was first in line on Tuesday to have his hearing checked.

When asked about what he's most looking forward to once he's addressed his hearing, Mr Wolfenden talked of added comfort and clarity.

"My current aids are quite uncomfortable and I find it hard to keep them on,” he said.

Specsavers Audiology is accredited as a qualified hearing service provider by the Australian Government Hearing Services Program, which provides eligible people with access to hearing services such as hearing assessments, subsidised hearing aids and aftercare services.

"I'm also looking forward to hearing people more clearly and being part of conversations.”

Specsavers' Executive Director of Audiology, Darrel Magna, said the new technology was giving Australians a better solution to hearing loss.

"By offering audiology to our customers, we're hoping to normalise hearing tests and assist hearing loss earlier before it affects a person's life,” he said.

"All customers at Specsavers Rockhampton will now have a free five-minute hearing screen included as part of their overall health check in store.”

Specsavers Rockhampton Audiology Professional, Eden Delamain, encouraged all locals who might have concerns about their hearing to book a free 15-minute hearing check.

"At the moment it takes most Australians 7-10 years to acknowledge they have hearing loss before they do anything to help it - if they do anything at all,” he said.

"During these years, I have personally seen so many cases where hearing loss affects a person's confidence and independence.”

For more information or to book a hearing test, visit specsavers.com.au/hearing.

Alternatively contact Specsavers Rockhampton on 4921 0299.