New service offers support to CQ residents in need

A mobile support van will service Rockhampton, Gladstone and other areas across central Queensland after receiving $92,300 through the Palaszczuk Government's $2.5 million Dignity First Fund.

The fund supports fresh ideas from non-government providers that aim to prevent and reduce homelessness and assist people experiencing homelessness to live with dignity.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the van was one of two central Queensland projects funded at a total of more than $118,000.

"Dignity First provides for people who really need it, when they really need it,” Mr Butcher said.

"A little money and a lot of heart can make a real difference, and this investment will enable Roseberry Qld to purchase and fit out a van which will change lives for the better every day.”

Roseberry Qld General Manager Colleen Tribe said the van would provide a safe, accessible mobile venue for people to talk about their circumstances and receive support.

"It will feature free Wi-Fi, mobile phone recharging, food parcels, toiletries, information and referrals to other vital services,” Ms Tribe said.

"The van will also give clients access to the Adaptable Living Program - an early intervention initiative aimed at reducing the risk of homelessness and helping people to maintain tenancies.

Forty Queensland organisations have secured 42 grants under the third round of the Dignity First Fund, with applications in 2018 totalling 165, up from the 111 received in 2017.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said some of the projects would be operational by the end of the year, while others requiring significant construction would be completed mid-2019.

"We are providing funding for a range of important projects - mobile outreach services, food trucks, community kitchen upgrades, drop-in centres and backpacks containing essential supplies, to name a few,” he said.

"Whatever situation you're in, you have the right to live with dignity, and the innovative ideas we've seen emerge through this funding round will make a huge difference to the lives of Queenslanders in need.”

For more information please visit hpw.qld.gov.au/DignityFirst.