New service station and retail shop approved after two years

A 24-hour service station and retail warehouse has been approved for the corner of Tabone St and Yeppoon Rd at Lot 50 Fred Lawn Drive, Yeppoon.

A 24-hour service station and retail warehouse has been approved for the corner of Tabone St and Yeppoon Rd at Lot 50 Fred Lawn Drive, Yeppoon. APPLICATION

AFTER more than two years, a service station and retail centre in Yeppoon have now been given the green light.

The development application for a service station and retail warehouse at Lot 50 Fred Lawn Dr was tabled at last week's council meeting.

The application was first lodged in January 2017 on behalf of Retail Fuel Developments.

The process has been lengthy as extra approvals and information were required. Referrals were also made to Ergon Energy and the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning as the development is on Yeppoon Road, a state-controlled road.

It was noted in the application the location of the service station would not only attract residents but also the wider locality, tourists and travellers.

The development is on a site of 1.969hectares, across from the BP and KFC complex. It comprises a service station with retail warehouse tenancy in the one large building.

The building would total 1,373sqm and be 9.5metres in height. No tenants have been secured to occupy the building yet.

The building is set back off the main Yeppoon Rd on the northern side boundary.

The service state station is to be located east of the retail warehouse building in the central area.

The service station would have four bowsers to allow for up to eight vehicles at one time from two underground fuel tanks.

It is proposed to operate 24 hours, seven days a week. The site would have a total of 59 carparking spaces throughout.

Landscaping is proposed around the site with the total area of landscaping and natural vegetation to be 36 per cent.

There has been some issues with access to the site through the application process.

The approval conditions sought that Yeppoon Rd access be denied at all times. The centre still has frontage on Yeppoon Rd but access will be from Tabone st.

The site is across the road from the BP complex with KFC and the newly built Woolworths service station, along with the Yeppoon hospital, BCF, Ready 24 Gym and Supercheap Auto,

The site is on a main road into and out of Yeppoon, providing a third service station option on the roundabout.

At the council meeting Cr Adam Belot commended the applicant on finally getting their application approved and he looked forward to it going ahead.