New servo for Rocky to Mackay highway

A SERVICE station and convenience shop between Marlborough and Yaamba has been proposed, to fill the gap of a lack of facilities in the area.

A service station and shop and operational works for advertising device has been proposed at Lot 2 Kunwarara Rd, Canoona.

The applicant, Keon Cargo Stevedoring (Australia) Pty Ltd, has proposed to Livingstone Shire Council to construct a service station with truck rest stop facilities.

The site is located 75km by road from Rockhampton and is 1km from the Stanage Bay Rd turn-off.

It is five kilometres from the Q-MAG mine and has three residences nearby, located 440 metres, 540 metres and 3.8 kilometres away.

The nearest service stations are at Marlborough and Yaamba, approximately 27km and 33 away respectively, as the crow flies.

Satellite image of the Kunwarara Rd.

The subject site has an old service station that is in an “extremely dilapidated

state” having not operated for many years and its buildings have been repeatedly

vandalised over this time.

The old service station building and the adjacent ancillary buildings will be demolished to make way for the proposed development.

The property site is 26.41 hectares and the new development would be in a different location than where the current one is.

Proposed plans for a service station at Lot 2 Kunwarara Rd, Canoona.

The proposal includes a service station building with a convenience store, four pylon advertising signs, eight re-refuelling stations for light vehicles, two refuelling stations for trucks, eight light vehicle parking spaces including one for disabled use, four truck parking spaces and two car/trailer/caravan combined parking spaces.

The service station building would be 550m2, including 150m2 for the convenience store.

A new access will be constructed to the proposed service station from Kunwarara Rd, in accordance with TMR requirements and to cater for b-double movements.

The new facility would be located on the same site as the abandoned service station.

Renders have been included in the application however it is noted the images are typical example plans and the exact nature of signs cannot be determined until a service station fuel distributor company is chosen.

This proposed service station is intended to be open 24 hours a day.

The proposal was submitted by Capricorn Survey Group CQ, with a development application fee of $19,251.

It is now being assessed by council officers.

Proposed plans for a service station at Lot 2 Kunwarara Rd, Canoona.

RELATED:

Major truck service station development given green light

Agricultural liquid fertiliser manufacturing shed proposed

Development plans proposed for new CQ park

New electronic billboard to light up Rockhampton highway