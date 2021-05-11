New shade shelters for North Rocky parks

New shade shelters are being installed at two parks in North Rockhampton over the coming weeks.

Yewdale Park in Frenchville is receiving a $125,000 shade shelter and Church Park in Park Avenue is getting a $85,000 shade shelter.

Both shade shelters are being delivered by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Parks, Sport and Public Spaces Councillor, Cherie Rutherford, said the new 18m by 13m shade shelter at Yewdale Park would make it even easier to enjoy the recently installed playground equipment.

“The new equipment, which includes climbing structures, a flying fox, swings, and a rodeo board, has been a real hit with families, and this shade structure is the icing on the cake,” Cr Rutherford said.

She said the new structure at Church Park would enhance the natural shade.

“There’s already some good shade at Church Park thanks to the trees, but there are a few gaps over the play area which this shade will fill,” she said.

“The shade, which is 24m by 7m, will be installed over the next couple of weeks.

“We are adding natural and structural shade to play parks throughout the region, but if there’s something near you that could do with more shade please get in touch to let us know.”

Both Yewdale Park and Church Park will be closed from this week for a couple of weeks while the shade shelters are being installed.