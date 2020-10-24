New shade structure installed at southside pool

There is nothing like a cool dip in the shade on a hot summer’s day, and that is exactly what you will be able to do now that Rockhampton Regional Council has installed a brand new shade structure at the WWII Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Parks Portfolio Spokesperson Councillor Cherie Rutherford said it was great to have the new structure, which sits over the 25m pool, finished in time for summer.

“We have so many people in our community who love swimming, but it’s of course important to be safe while you’re getting those laps in,” she said.

“This addition to the southside pool means that there is shaded swimming available in both the 50m and 25m pools, giving you even more options about where to take a dip.

“A number of people in the community suggested this improvement to council so I am really glad we could deliver on this request.

“I am really pleased that this shade is finished just as those temperatures are creeping up as we head into summer.

“The 19.4m x 28.4m structure also includes new lighting, so those who prefer to start splashing early in the morning or later at night will be able to use the pool too.

“Remember entry to the pool is just $2.50 so why not head down and jump in?”