New shoes to fill for booming local store

THE vacant shop front at the end of East St will finally welcome a new resident after three years in the dark.

Catwalk Pink is approaching their first birthday and as a present, owner Tory Acton, is expanding to the new location.

Tory said the shabby-chic shoes and accessory store will call East St home after a much needed expansion.

The former Uptown Girl shop will welcome Catwalk Pink by mid-August to neighbour other retailers like Coopers and Propaganda.

She said there is huge potential in their new space for more foot traffic and convenient parking for customers with The Arcade carpark.

Tory said she is excited for the new opportunity but has loved the little store she has called home the last nine months.

"The space on Denham St was a perfect initial starting point for the business,” she said.

"Since then, the business has grown and it's just time for something fresh and new.”

Tory said they have great plans for the East St space and intend on keeping all the same brands with the addition of lots more stock to fill the shop floor.

"I am really looking forward to it, not the packing side though,” she said.

"We've had a great response from customers that we've told and it will make it more convenient for them to do their shopping in the same street.”